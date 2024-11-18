China’s Oct aluminium imports fall 8.7% y/y, customs data shows

SINGAPORE: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in October slid 8.7% year-on-year to 320,000 metric tons year-on-year, customs data showed on Monday.

Imports for the first ten months of this year totalled 3.17 million tons, up 32.4% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 11% in October to 12.29 million tons. For the first ten months of the year, imports were up 11.9% to 131.56 million tons.