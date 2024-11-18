AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
China’s Oct aluminium imports fall 8.7% y/y, customs data shows

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 12:40pm

SINGAPORE: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in October slid 8.7% year-on-year to 320,000 metric tons year-on-year, customs data showed on Monday.

Imports for the first ten months of this year totalled 3.17 million tons, up 32.4% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

China to cut or cancel export tax rebates for products including aluminium

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 11% in October to 12.29 million tons. For the first ten months of the year, imports were up 11.9% to 131.56 million tons.

