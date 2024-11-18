AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Markets Print 2024-11-18

FTSE 100 slips as pharma stocks weigh

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

LONDON: The main UK stock indexes slipped on Friday, with losses in AstraZeneca and GSK weighing on the blue-chip FTSE 100, while data showed Britain’s economy contracted unexpectedly in September.

Shares of drugmakers AstraZeneca dropped 3.1% and GSK dipped 3.9%, tracking losses in US and European vaccine makers after US President-elect Donald Trump said he had selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously spread misinformation on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.1% and clocked its fourth consecutive week of declines.

The midcap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.2%.

Britain’s economy contracted unexpectedly in September and growth slowed to a crawl over the third quarter, data showed, an early setback for finance minister Rachel Reeves’ ambitions to kick-start a sustained pickup.

GDP slipped by 0.1% in monthly terms during September, while economists had forecast an expansion of 0.2%.

“The latest UK GDP figures offered evidence of the chilling effect of a Budget build-up filled with warnings about hard decisions,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

On Thursday, Reeves promised a reboot of regulation governing Britain’s “crown jewel” financial industry, which she said had stifled economic growth.

Land Securities climbed 4.3% after the commercial property firm forecast annual earnings above market expectations.

TT Electronics soared 40% after Volex Plc said the British electronic components maker had declined to engage with it and rejected two takeover offers it had submitted.

Volex, the maker of power products and data connectivity cable, fell about 11%.

