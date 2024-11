LAHORE: “My sincere prayers for the forgiveness of all those who were separated due to road accidents,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

She said, “We are improving road safety in Punjab.”

She further said construction, repair and maintenance of more than 600 roads across Punjab are going on rapidly to prevent accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024