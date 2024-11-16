AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2024 01:19pm
BEIRUT: A strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, AFPTV footage showed, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area.

Since Tuesday, Israel has carried out several strikes on the city’s southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

AFPTV video showed three plumes of smoke rising over the buildings in the area on Saturday morning.

Shortly before the attack, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a call for residents of the Haret Hreik suburb to evacuate.

Lebanon says Israel strikes Hezbollah bastion in south Beirut

“You are close to facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the Israeli military will be acting with force in the near future,” the post said in Arabic, identifying specific buildings and telling residents to move at least 500 metres away.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said “the enemy” carried out three air raids, including one near Haret Hreik.

“The first strike near Haret Hreik destroyed buildings and caused damage in the area,” it said.

Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians from the area, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

In southern Lebanon, Israel carried out several strikes on Friday night and early Saturday, according to NNA.

Israel hits Beirut again, ceasefire terms in focus

Overnight, Hezbollah also claimed two rocket attacks targeting the headquarters of an infantry battalion in northern Israel.

Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its air campaign in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges begun by Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Lebanese authorities say that more than 3,440 people have been killed since October last year, when Hezbollah and Israel began trading fire.

The conflict has cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses, with actual structural damage amounting to billions more, the World Bank said on Thursday.

