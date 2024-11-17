AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 02:14pm
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (C) from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. Photo: AFP
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (C) from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

MEXICO CITY: Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday, the first contestant from Denmark to achieve the honor.

The 21-year-old dancer, entrepreneur, and animal rights activist beat out more than 120 contestants in the pageant’s 73rd edition held in Mexico City.

First runner-up was Chidimma Adetshina, a law student representing Nigeria, followed by Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, and Ileana Marquez of Venezuela.

Marquez, 28, had earlier made history as the first mother to be crowned Miss Venezuela.

After the 2023 competition included married, plus-sized and transgender contestants, this year’s featured women older than 28 – the cutoff in previous pageants.

Among them was Beatrice Njoya of Malta, who at 40 became the oldest woman to reach the grand finale.

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

Adetshina was formerly a Miss South Africa finalist before she was hounded over a nationality row which forced her to represent Nigeria.

It was the fifth time Mexico has hosted the contest, which has been criticized for promoting outmoded ideas of femininity.

The pageant has sought to evolve and rebrand itself after being acquired by JKN Global Group, headed by Thai media mogul and transgender rights campaigner Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip.

In January, the Mexico-based Legacy Holding acquired a 50 percent stake in Miss Universe.

denmark Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Chidimma Adetshina

Comments

200 characters

Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Xi Jinping tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

India hails ‘historic’ hypersonic missile test flight

Blasts shake Kyiv after Ukraine’s air force warns of Russian missile attack

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Read more stories