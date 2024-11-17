Those resorting to protest won’t succeed: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and others left for Pakistan on Saturday.

Dr. Adnan and Junaid Safdar have also been accompanying with them.

Before his departure for Pakistan talking to media, Nawaz Sharif said that those resorting to protest will not succeed.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in UK on October 26. He left for US after two days of his arrival in Britain. The former prime minister with daughter Maryam Nawaz returned to London from their Europe visit on November 12.

Nawaz Sharif talking to media said, “We would bring improvement if our government not interrupted. PTI did nothing except bringing disrepute to Pakistan,” he said.

Nawaz had said former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan should tell the nation what conspiracy he had hatched against the PML-N government in connivance with General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) and General Faiz Hameed (retd).

He had also challenged Imran to name just one project that he had completed during his tenure as the country’s prime minister which had benefitted the people. “Any project that you can take pride on.”

“What didn’t commit by the PTI’s founder against us in collaboration with Qamar Bajwa and Faiz Hameed” he questioned. “An elected prime minister was removed from office in connivance with the judiciary,” Nawaz Sharif said. “We have suffered worst atrocities and victimization,” he added.

Former prime minister in an earlier media talk said that indicators show that Pakistan’s economy is recovering.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left no stone unturned to steer the country out of quagmire of economic crisis, he added.

The PML-N chief said his party knew the economic woes of the people of Pakistan and it would provide them relief from inflated power bills and inflation.

Speaking on the, CM Maryam said that she had been working for the last eight months non-stop. “I am suffering from parathyroid disease for whose treatment I went to Geneva, Switzerland. “The treatment of the disease is done only in Switzerland and the USA.”

Nawaz, who had arrived in London on October 26, had also visited the USA and Geneva. I confirm that I am not suffering from cancer as was reported in the media,” she had added.

The chief minister said she did not want to show to the world that she was sick. “And it was only when I was forced that I decided to speak about it.”