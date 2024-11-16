AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Restive Indian state orders curfew after six bodies found

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:58pm
People run past burning vehicles of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India’s violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur on November 16, 2024. An Indian state riven by months of ethnic tensions imposed an internet shutdown and curfew November 16 after angry protests over the recovery of six bodies of people believed to have been kidnapped by insurgents. Photo AFP
People run past burning vehicles of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India’s violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur on November 16, 2024. An Indian state riven by months of ethnic tensions imposed an internet shutdown and curfew November 16 after angry protests over the recovery of six bodies of people believed to have been kidnapped by insurgents. Photo AFP

GUWAHATI: An Indian state riven by months of ethnic tensions imposed an internet shutdown and curfew Saturday after angry protests over the recovery of six bodies of people believed to have been kidnapped by insurgents.

Manipur in India’s northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than 18 months between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

The bodies were suspected to be of those belonging to the Meitei community who went missing in Jiribam district after a gunfight between Kuki insurgents and Manipur police last week.

Three bodies were pulled from a river in Jiribam on Friday while three more were found on Saturday, local media reports said.

India’s Manipur on alert after reported Myanmar infiltration

News of the discovery provoked incensed mobs to attack the homes of seven local politicians, an army source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that only minor damage had been recorded.

Protesters also burned tyres and blocked roads in the capital city of Imphal on Saturday.

The Manipur government announced a curfew was in effect in part of the city due to the “developing law and order situation”.

The state’s home ministry also ordered all internet and mobile data services in Manipur to be shut off for two days in order to bring the latest unrest under control.

“Anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation,” a notice said.

Internet services were shut down for months in Manipur last year during an outbreak of violence which displaced around 60,000 people from their homes, according to government figures.

Thousands of the state’s residents are living in emergency shelters, still unable to return home due to ongoing tensions.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Rights activists have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

