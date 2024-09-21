AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Manipur on alert after reported Myanmar infiltration

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2024 11:36am

NEW DELHI: Security forces on India’s northeast border have been placed on alert following reports that 900 suspected militants from war-torn Myanmar have crossed into restive Manipur state, a security official said.

Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

The hill-dwelling Kukis have cultural, familial and religious ties with tribal populations in Myanmar, where dozens of armed groups have been battling the military since it seized power in 2021.

Manipur government security adviser Kuldiep Singh confirmed Friday that authorities had received reports from local intelligence agencies on a possible crossing by suspected militants.

“Nine hundred people are coming,” according to the assessment, he told reporters.

Singh said border posts had been “alerted” and security forces would conduct “combing operations” in the remote, rugged area.

Local media reports said the intruders were Kuki militants trained in jungle warfare and carrying weaponised drones.

Flying drones without official permission has been banned, Singh said.

After months of relative calm, fresh fighting erupted this month in Manipur between insurgent groups firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones, leaving at least 11 dead.

Last week Meitei protesters marched through state capital Imphal to demand security forces act against Kuki insurgents they blame for the latest attacks.

India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Fighting has forced around 60,000 people from their homes and killed at least 200, according to government figures. Many have been unable to return home.

Manipur is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

India Myanmar Prime Minister Narendra Modi Manipur Christian Kuki community

Comments

200 characters

India’s Manipur on alert after reported Myanmar infiltration

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in September, fueling further rate cut speculation

Top Hezbollah commander among 14 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Heavily indebted Sri Lanka votes in election to decide economic future

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

Read more stories