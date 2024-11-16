Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of Rs 1.0159 per unit in FCA for October 2024 to refund over Rs 10 billion to consumers under monthly FCA mechanism.

Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on November 26, 2024 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra in October 2024 hydel generation was recorded at 3,187 GWh, 40 per cent of percent total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,518 GWh in October 2024 which was 16.982 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 11.852 per unit whereas 903 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 16.9110 per unit (percent). Generation from HSD was zero while just 2 Gwh was generated on RFO at Rs 29.1439 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 826 GWh (8.05 percent) at Rs 14.2504 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,003 GWh (19.51 percent of total generation) at Rs 22.6426 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,442 GWh at Rs 1.5122 per unit (14.05 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 42 GWh at Rs25.3291 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 50 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.8461 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 3190 GWh, 1.85 percent of total generation and solar at 99 GWh, 0.97 percent of total generation in October 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 10.262 GWh, at a basket price of Rs9.0589 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs92.966 billion.

However, with proposed previous adjustment of Rs 1.091 billion and sale of electricity IPPs at negative Rs 1.644 billion, net electricity delivered to Discos in October 2024 was 9.981 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.2593 per unit, total price of which was Rs 92.25 billion.

CPPA-G, in its FCA adjustment request, argued that since reference fuel charges for October 2024 were Rs 10.2752 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs9.2593 per unit hence negative adjustment of Rs 1.0159 per unit be granted.

