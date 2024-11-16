AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

Palestinian diplomat visits UHS

Recorder Report Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Zuhair Darzaid on Friday visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS), to discuss matters concerning Palestinian students in Pakistan.

The delegation was warmly received by UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The primary purpose of the visit was to meet Palestinian students currently enrolled in various medical and dental colleges across Punjab.

During the visit, Prof Rathore emphasised the deep emotional connection between the people of Pakistan and Palestine.

He highlighted that 30 Palestinian students are presently pursuing medical and dental education in Punjab.

Responding to a request from ambassador Darzaid, Prof Rathore assured full support for facilitating government and its citizens against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing the students in Arabic, the diplomat described Pakistan as a second home for Palestinians, bound by a relationship of love and brotherhood.

He urged the students to work diligently, complete their degrees successfully and contribute to the development of their homeland, which is in dire need of their expertise.

The ambassador thanked Prof Rathore for the university's efforts in ensuring the well-being of Palestinian students and encouraged the students to respect and cherish their Pakistani peers. He added that the support extended by UHS reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Later, the Palestinian delegation and the UHS vice-chancellor engaged in discussions with the students, addressing their concerns. Prof Rathore assured the students that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

UHS Zuhair Darzaid Palestinian diplomat

