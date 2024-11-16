Saudi NDU team visits NUST

ISLAMABAD: A fifteen-member delegation of NDU KSA, led by Commandant War College, Major General Badar Bin Muneef Al-Otabi visited NUST. The delegation was warmly received by the Rector NUST, Lt General Javed Mahmood Bukhari.

During the one day’s visit, the delegation was given detailed briefing on various dimensions of NUST, including an overview of NUST, the academic governance, quality eco-systems of NUST, research regime, NUST’s Think Tank and knowledge diplomacy.

The delegation also visited the ongoing 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC), being held for the first time in Pakistan. Thereafter the delegation was taken for brief visit of the expo arranged for 28th IAPTC members in which various few indigenously developed products were displayed.

The delegation took deep interest in the various academic and training activities and highly appreciated the highest global standards achieved by NUST.

