AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

  • Prices of petrol and HSD to remain at Rs248.38, and Rs255.14 per litre respectively
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 12:10am

The government on Friday kept the prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next fortnight.

For the next 15 days, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs248.38, and Rs255.14 per litre respectively, according to a Finance Division notification.

The new prices come into effect from November 16, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government could raise up to Rs5.91 per litre for various fuels.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.35, taking the rate to Rs 248.38 per litre. The price of HSD had increased by Rs3.85 per litre, from Rs 251.29 to Rs 255.14 per litre.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PETROLEUM DIVISION petroleum sector petrol price petroleum products HSD price diesel price

Comments

200 characters

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

‘Used by terrorists’: interior ministry wants PTA to ban ‘illegal VPNs’ across Pakistan

Mobile internet services suspended in certain parts of Balochistan: PTA

Unrestricted freedom of speech contributing to moral degradation: COAS Munir

Iran backs Lebanon in ceasefire talks, seeks end to ‘problems’

1QFY25: With IMF in Islamabad, Punjab revises budget figures, now posts Rs40bn surplus

KSE-100 pulls back after brief run past 95,000, still closes at record high

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Donald Trump promises to end wars with a ‘strong military’

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Read more stories