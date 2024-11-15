Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Friday kept the prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next fortnight.

For the next 15 days, the prices of petrol and HSD will remain at Rs248.38, and Rs255.14 per litre respectively, according to a Finance Division notification.

The new prices come into effect from November 16, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government could raise up to Rs5.91 per litre for various fuels.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.35, taking the rate to Rs 248.38 per litre. The price of HSD had increased by Rs3.85 per litre, from Rs 251.29 to Rs 255.14 per litre.