AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian attacks on Ukraine energy could trigger ‘tipping point’: UN

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 05:33pm

GENEVA: The UN warned on Friday that renewed Russian targeting of Ukraine’s already devastated energy infrastructure this winter could cause severe hardship and spur new mass movements of people.

“If they were to target the energy sector again, this could be a tipping point,” warned Matthias Schmale, the United Nations’ resident humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine.

It could “tip the scale”, he warned, “for further mass movement, both inside the country and outside”.

With Russia’s full-scale invasion approaching the 1,000-day mark, 3.7 million people have already been displaced inside Ukraine and around 6.7 million have fled as refugees, according to UN figures.

The war has killed more than 12,000 people and left nearly 40 percent of the population in need of humanitarian aid, UN data shows.

Ukraine is now bracing for its most difficult winter of the war yet.

Russia has already destroyed 65 percent of its energy production capacity.

In the first two winters of the war, millions of Ukrainians endured regular blackouts and periods of biting cold with no heating.

Schmale told reporters in Geneva the situation was worse this year.

While temperatures this year are not expected to fall as low as last winter, “the main worry is the level of destruction”, he said.

‘Not enough’

The situation appears to be “far worse than last winter”, he said. “It’s a race against time.”

Schmale voiced concern about the impact that drawn-out power cuts could have on the large number of people living in city tower blocks.

“You can evidently not deliver a tonne of solid fuel to the high-rise buildings” if the power grid fails, he said.

There were shelters where people can go to have a warm meal and take a warm shower, he said, “but that of course is not enough”.

Schmale was in Geneva to appeal, among other things, for more funds towards a $500-million winter response plan for Ukraine, which is currently just halfway funded.

Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official

“We’ve so far reached about half of the 1.7 million people we were intending … to reach,” he said.

So far this year, the UN has provided 7.2 million people in Ukraine with at least one type of humanitarian aid, he said.

It has received $1.8 billion in funds of the more than $3.0 billion requested.

The funding “trend is clearly downwards” since the first year of the war, when more than $4.0 billion was received, Schmale said.

Ukraine UNITED NATIONS Ukraine’s Russia-Ukraine war Russian attacks weapons for Ukraine UN climate talks Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga

Comments

200 characters

Russian attacks on Ukraine energy could trigger ‘tipping point’: UN

KSE-100 pulls back after brief run past 95,000, still closes at record high

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Donald Trump promises to end wars with a ‘strong military’

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sujawal

Oil prices set for weekly loss on China demand fears

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Salaried class: Govt explains how tax burden can be lessened

Read more stories