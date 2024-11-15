AGL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
AIRLINK 128.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.41%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.83%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
NBP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
PPL 154.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.09%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
SEARL 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
TOMCL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.12%)
TREET 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.17%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.99%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.87%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,960 Increased By 768 (0.82%)
KSE30 29,500 Increased By 298.4 (1.02%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tyson takes a swipe at Paul ahead of highly anticipated fight

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mike Tyson could not wait to put on the gloves to take a shot at upcoming opponent Jake Paul, striking the social media influencer-turned-boxer in the face as they approached each other at Thursday’s weigh-in at Arlington, Texas.

The one-time “Baddest Man on the Planet,” 58-year-old Tyson is returning to the ring for his first professional fight in 19 years against “ultimate heel” Paul in the wildly anticipated showdown at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

There was no love lost between the two as Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds, approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: “Talking’s over.”

Paul, who gained a cult following on YouTube before turning to boxing four years ago, was far more loquacious, offering an expletive-riddled rant about his plans to demolish Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts.

“He’s angry, he’s an angry little elf,” said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds. “It’s personal now - he must die!”

Mike Tyson ready to fight, Jake Paul excited ahead of Netflix bout

The fight is the first live boxing match that Netflix has aired, as the streamer with more than 280 million subscribers makes inroads into the sports arena.

The match has drawn extraordinary global interest but also criticism, with British promoter Eddie Hearn dismissing the bout as “dangerous, irresponsible and disrespectful to boxing.”

Tyson, a beloved pop culture icon in America despite his 1992 rape conviction, insisted to Reuters in an interview last month that the fight was not about the payday.

“This is not for financial reasons. My life is not going to change, not one percentage after this fight. We will always be able to live this way,” he said.

“And I’m just doing it because I want to test myself.”

Boxing Mike Tyson Jake Paul

Comments

200 characters

Tyson takes a swipe at Paul ahead of highly anticipated fight

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains nears 95,000 mark

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador, New York Times reports

Oil heads for weekly loss as Chinese demand continues to underperform

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Read more stories