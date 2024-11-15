AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) disowned the statement of its Secretary on 26th Constitutional Amendment.

SCBA Secretary Salman Mansoor on Wednesday (November 13) issued a press release condemning the recent 26th Amendment to the Constitution. He stated that the amendment is in violation of the principle of separation of powers and independence of judiciary which now stand altered, repealed and abrogated.

Two days ago, SCBA President Ata Rauf in a press statement had lauded the Constitutional Amendment.

SCBA says 26th Amendment against ordinary citizens

The statement issued by the association stated; “A majority of the 27th Executive Committee members has categorically disowned the statement issued by the Secretary and has called upon the President to address this matter in the upcoming meeting agenda, with a view to taking appropriate actions in line with the applicable laws and rules.”

“The role of the Secretary, as defined by the SCBA Rules of 1989, is primarily that of record-keeping, acting under the direction of the President or the Executive Committee,” it further said.

The statement also said; “A press release issued by Secretary Salman Mansoor is without the approval of the 27th Executive Committee. This unauthorized statement, which appeared to align with a specific political stance, does not reflect the SCBA President’s position. SCBAP operates independently, unaligned with any political party, and does not engage in promoting external or political agendas through press releases.” It maintained that the SCBA as an institution, its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, and the 27th Executive Committee, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the supremacy of Parliament and strict adherence to the laws enacted by it. SCBAP firmly believes that the Constitution is the cornerstone of our legal framework and that Parliament is the sole authority competent to amend or repeal any law.

The statement stated that the SCBA approves the 26th Constitutional Amendment recently passed by Parliament, as it is in line with the recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the then Executive Committee of SCBA. It is a positive step towards ensuring swift and efficient dispensation of justice to litigants and the public. This amendment, widely regarded by the legal fraternity as a democratic exercise of Parliament’s prerogative, serves to uphold judicial independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

