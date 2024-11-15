PHC grants transit bail to Gandapur for three weeks

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail for three weeks to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in various cases and sought details of the cases from the federal government.

A PHC two-member bench including Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the plea seeking details of cases filed against CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

The advocate general mentioned that the CM appeared for the hearing but he was due to attend the IMF session in Islamabad.

Applicant’s lawyer requested that details about all cases including in Punjab against CM Gandapur must be provided.

The additional attorney general stated that he informed the Ministry of Interior to strictly follow the court orders.

CJ Ibrahim remarked that they could seek response from the federation and grant protective bail to the extent of Punjab.

The additional attorney general made sure to implement court orders in every condition. He mentioned he had sought details from Punjab Police and IG along with a written letter to every district.

He requested some time to submit a report within three weeks on the matter.

Justice Asadullah stated that Gandapur was chief minister and public office holder therefore he couldn’t come to the court daily as he had to manage his administrative duties as well.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 17 extending protective bail of the chief minister.

Talking to media outside PHC, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that they will go to Islamabad to stage a protest in any case. The CM said that they were used to suffering violence.

“Our preparations for protest, rally or public meeting are in place all the time,” Gandapur said.

Gandapur said he can't tell the strategy yet, but it’s going to be great.

