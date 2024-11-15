AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Siddique Sheikh takes oath as member of PPSC

Safdar Rasheed Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: Muhammad Siddique Sheikh has been sworn in as a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz (Retd), with other members and officials of the Commission in attendance.

On this occasion, the PPSC Chairman stated that the new member’s appointment would expedite the recruitment process, and his extensive experience would be instrumental in implementing further candidate-friendly initiatives.

