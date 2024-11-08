AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.72 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,794 Increased By 273.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 28,819 Increased By 32.1 (0.11%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

Four soldiers martyred, 5 militants killed

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers martyred and five militants were killed in a clash in the country’s northwest, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest violence took place on Wednesday in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that shares a border with Afghanistan.

“During the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil... having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)”, the statement said.

Five militants were also killed in the clash, it added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “grief and sorrow” over the martyrdom of the soldiers, his office said in a statement.

“Our war against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

Pakistan terrorists killed martyred soldiers soldiers martyred militants killed

Comments

200 characters

Four soldiers martyred, 5 militants killed

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories