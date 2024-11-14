Paul Mescal steps into the Ancient Roman arena in sequel ‘Gladiator II’

LONDON: Irish actor Paul Mescal follows in Oscar winner Russell Crowe’s sandals to fight in the Colosseum in ‘Gladiator II’, the highly anticipated sequel to filmmaker Ridley Scott’s Ancient Rome power saga.

Set 16 years after Crowe’s hero Maximus died in the original 2000 ‘Gladiator’ film, the sequel follows Mescal’s character Lucius, a prisoner taken to Rome after his homeland is conquered by a fleet of Roman warships led by General Acacius, played by Pedro Pascal.

Lucius’ fierce fighting impresses Denzel Washington’s conniving Macrinus, who forces the prisoner into the Colosseum to fight as a gladiator.

Meanwhile, Acacius and his wife Lucilla, portrayed by ‘Gladiator’ alumna Connie Nielsen, are plotting to put an end to the tyrannical rule of evil emperors Geta and Caracalla - respectively played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger.

“Every role that I ever play comes with huge pressure; this is no different,” Mescal told Reuters at the film’s global premiere in London, which was also attended by Britain’s King Charles.

“The scale is huge, but films are hard to get made in any context and I’m incredibly proud of it.”

‘Gladiator’ won five Oscars including a best actor statuette for Crowe. The sequel is Mescal’s first blockbuster. The 28-year-old shot to fame in television mini-series ‘Normal People’ and is known for films ‘Aftersun’ and ‘All of Us Strangers’.

“It was nothing that I expected and it was everything that I expected and I would love to do it again with someone like Ridley,” he said.

‘Gladiator II’ features stunning digitally aided fight scenes, including one in a shark-infested Colosseum.

“Twenty years later, Ridley now has access to technology that allows him to do anything that his incredible mind can think of,” Nielsen said. “It’s spectacular and massive and moving.”

She said reprising the role of Lucilla was “incredibly emotional and incredibly moving”.

Overall reviews of the film have been positive, but many critics have said it doesn’t match up to the original.

‘Gladiator II’ begins its global cinema roll-out from Thursday.