AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
BOP 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FFL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
MLCF 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
NBP 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
OGDC 189.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.53%)
PAEL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.17%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,125 Increased By 769.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 29,158 Increased By 226.7 (0.78%)
BAFL (Bank Alfalah Limited) 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34% SBL (Samba Bank Limited) 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71%

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2024 11:34am

Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, has withdrawn its public announcement of intention (PAI) to acquire a majority stake in Samba Bank Limited.

The development comes following Saudi National Bank (SNB) decision to terminate plans to divest its stake in Samba Pakistan.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had granted BAFL in-principle approval for the due diligence of Samba in respect of the proposed acquisition by BAFL of SNB’s approximately 84.51% ordinary shares in Samba.

“However, SNB has terminated the process for the sale of SNB’s equity stake in Samba. Consequently, Arif Habib Limited, as Manager to the Offer, on behalf of BAFL, has submitted the withdrawal of BAFL’s earlier public announcement of intention to acquire SNB’s shareholding in Samba,” BAFL said in a notice provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

BAFL said that the aforesaid withdrawal of its PAI has been published in Business Recorder and Nawa-i-Waqt on November 14th 2024.

On Tuesday, SNB terminated the process for the sale of its equity stake in its subsidiary i.e. Samba Pakistan.

“We have been notified that after completion of due diligence and an exploration for the sale of its shares in Samba Bank Limited (Samba Pakistan), the Saudi National Bank, as the majority shareholder of Samba Pakistan are terminating the process for the sale of SNB’s equity stake in Samba Pakistan,” Samba said in a notice to the bourse.

Earlier in April, BAFL submitted a PAI to acquire a majority stake in Samba Bank Limited.

Following BAFL’s submission, the SBP in May granted its approval to BAFL to conduct due diligence on Samba Bank Limited.

Back in 2021, Samba Bank had received firm intention from a consortium comprising participating members of the management of Samba Bank Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, and Gulf Islamic Investment LLC to acquire control of 852.040 million voting shares, representing 84.51% of paid-up capital of the bank.

However, that deal did not pan out.

bank alfalah samba bank banking sector psx companies Saudi National Bank Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Samba Bank Limited PSX notice pakistan banking sector PSX notices Samba Pakistan company acquisition

