AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Meta supports creators in Karachi to inspire new wave of content

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Meta connected with content creators in Karachi through various engagements starting with an event that brought together around 40 creators from across Pakistan. Throughout the week, Meta worked with popular creators like Food Fusion, Samosiii and Osamah Nasir and collaborated on content creation.

Revie Sylviana, Meta’s Director of Global Partnerships for South and Southeast Asia, said, “We’re thrilled to see Pakistani creators using Meta platforms in innovative ways to build and grow their communities.

While we don’t have a local representative specifically dedicated to supporting accounts of content creators in Pakistan, our global teams are committed to providing the necessary tools and resources to help creators in Pakistan succeed. We will continue our work to empower the vibrant Pakistani creator community and help them share their stories, showcase their unique talents, and connect with their audience in a meaningful way.”

Meta has been engaging with the young digital talent of Pakistan through several events and campaigns. At the “Creators Connect” event, Meta celebrated the creators who successfully launched their WhatsApp Channels. Representatives from Jazz, Pakistan’s largest mobile network and internet services provider also attended and introduced a daily WhatsApp chat pack and a monthly gaming data pack on Facebook and WhatsApp.

