AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, Xi to meet in Peru on Saturday: US official

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2024 12:07am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Saturday at the APEC summit in Peru, in what will likely be their last encounter before Donald Trump returns to the White House, US officials said.

The meeting will be the third between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies and their second since a major ice-breaking set of talks in California a year ago.

“We expect this will be their last meeting as presidents,” a senior US administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

“With that in mind, we expect the president will use the opportunity to take stock of efforts to responsibly manage competition.”

Biden, Xi set to steal APEC spotlight with talks to steady ties

Trump has already signaled a confrontational approach with Beijing for his second term, picking a number of outspoken China hawks for key foreign and defense positions in his top team.

The Republican has also promised to slap 60-percent tariffs on Chinese imports, leading to fears of a renewed trade war.

The Biden administration official would not be drawn on whether he would try to advise China on how to deal with Trump – or if he would advise Trump on how to deal with China.

“This is a difficult, complicated, consequential relationship,” the official said.

“The president has been pretty clear that he even admits the competitive aspects of the relationship, we need to find ways to manage it responsibly.”

Biden heads to Lima on Thursday for the APEC summit on Friday and Saturday for his swansong at the major gathering of Asia-Pacific economies.

He will then become the first US president to visit the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro for his final summit of the G20 countries.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Xi Jinping G20 countries

Comments

200 characters

Biden, Xi to meet in Peru on Saturday: US official

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

High-value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after completing three-day visit to Azerbaijan

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in choppy trading

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationals

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

UK’s The Guardian stops posting on ‘toxic media platform’ X

Read more stories