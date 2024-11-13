AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says communication channels with US ‘still exist’

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 05:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat said Wednesday that communication channels with the United States were still open, a week after Donald Trump was elected president.

“The communication channels between us and the Americans still exist,” Abbas Araghchi said on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting.

“We have differences with the Americans, which are sometimes very fundamental and central and may not be resolved, but we must manage them to reduce their costs and decrease the tensions,” he added.

Araghchi said last month that there was no ground for indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

Iran urges Trump to change ‘maximum pressure’ policy

“We don’t see any grounds for these talks, until we can get past the current crisis,” Araghchi said on October 14 during a visit to the Gulf sultanate of Oman as part of a regional tour.

Oman has long mediated between Iran and the United States, which cut ties after the 1979 Islamic revolution that saw Western-backed Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi ousted.

The remarks by the Iranian top diplomat were echoed by the country’s president on Tuesday.

“Regarding America, whether we like it or not, we will eventually face this country in the regional and international arena, and it is better to manage this issue ourselves,” Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Iran, subject to biting international sanctions, reached a deal with the major powers including the United States in 2015 to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions.

Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as ‘destabilising’

But the pact was torpedoed three years later under Trump whose administration withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions.

The developments come as the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is set to visit Tehran later Wednesday to hold talks with Iranian officials on the country’s nuclear programme.

“There are problems and disagreements about how to cooperate,” with the agency, Araghchi said on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that during the Grossi’s trip, the two sides “can reach an agreement regarding some of the differences that exist and how to cooperate in the future.”

Donald Trump Iran Iran usa relation Abbas Araghchi

Comments

200 characters

Iran says communication channels with US ‘still exist’

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in choppy trading

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

UK’s The Guardian stops posting on ‘toxic media platform’ X

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Uch-35 well in Balochistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Read more stories