AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

British writer Harvey wins Booker Prize for space story ‘Orbital’

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 02:48pm
Yael van der Wouden, Rachel Kushner, Anne Michaels, Queen Camilla, Charlotte Wood, Percival Everett, and Samantha Harvey during a reception for the Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House, London. Photo: Reuters
Yael van der Wouden, Rachel Kushner, Anne Michaels, Queen Camilla, Charlotte Wood, Percival Everett, and Samantha Harvey during a reception for the Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House, London. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Samantha Harvey won the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel ‘Orbital’, a story about a single day aboard the International Space Station which she wrote during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The novel, Harvey’s fifth, was the top selling book on the shortlist of six finalists and has sold more copies than the past three Booker Prize winners combined, as readers lapped up her depiction of earth’s beauty as seen from space.

Judges of the prize, now in its 55th year, praised her writing for the “intensity of attention to the precious and precarious world”.

Past winners of the prestigious Booker, which is open to works of fiction written in English, include Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie and Yann Martel.

Harvey said she wrote the novel while stuck at home during the pandemic watching footage of the earth in low orbit on her screen. She likened the experience of her six characters “trapped in a tin can” to that of lockdown.

Set over 24 hours, the astronauts and cosmonauts of her 136 page-story witness sixteen sunrises and sixteen sunsets as they circle the globe.

“Everyone and no one is the subject,” said Edmund de Waal, chair of the 2024 judges. “With her language of lyricism and acuity Harvey makes our world strange and new for us.”

Harvey walks away with a 50,000 pound prize which she told the BBC she would spend on a new bike.

Salman Rushdie Booker Prize

Comments

200 characters

British writer Harvey wins Booker Prize for space story ‘Orbital’

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Read more stories