AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.12%)
DFML 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.29%)
FCCL 32.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.65%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.6%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NBP 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 193.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.48%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 83.75 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (7.1%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.28%)
TOMCL 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
TRG 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,757 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
KSE100 93,459 Increased By 234 (0.25%)
KSE30 28,975 Increased By 90.5 (0.31%)
Sports

England’s Topley fined for smashing chair after injury frustration

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:27am

England pacer Reece Topley has been docked 15% of his match fee for smashing a chair in frustration after picking up an injury in the first Twenty20 International against West Indies.

The left-arm quick suffered his latest injury setback on Saturday when he jarred his knee while bowling. He eventually left the field due to the injury and missed the second match.

As he walked up the steps of the pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Topley picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Tokely had breached the code of conduct article relating to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings”.

Politics v cricket leaves Champions Trophy up in the air

In addition to the fine Topley also incurred one demerit point.

Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points and a player is banned under the ICC’s code of conduct.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 with the third T20 scheduled for Thursday in Gros Islet.

