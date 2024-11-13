AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.59%)
BOP 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.06%)
FCCL 32.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.06%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.02%)
MLCF 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.78%)
OGDC 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.33%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
PPL 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 83.21 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (6.41%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.14%)
TOMCL 35.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,905 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 30,727 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 93,357 Increased By 132.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,935 Increased By 49.8 (0.17%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 5-year bond yield hits 15-year high amid BOJ rate hike bets

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:20am

TOKYO: Japan’s five-year government bond yield hit a 15-year high on Wednesday as a weaker yen accelerated bets for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.

The five-year yield rose to 0.685%, its highest level since November 2009, before inching down to 0.68%, up 3 basis points (bps) from the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 bps to 1.04%, its highest since Aug. 1.

“The yields tracked overseas peers’ higher but also the yen’s weakness accelerated bets that the BOJ would raise its policy rate soon,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

US Treasury yields rose overnight as bond investors jumped back into the market after a long weekend, and resumed pricing in President-elect Donald Trump’s policies of lower taxes and trade tariffs that are viewed as inflationary.

The yen fell to 154.94 against the US dollar, its weakest since July 30.

The weak yen raises import costs and pushes domestic prices higher.

“Also, the sentiment is weighed down by expectations for an increase in the Japanese government bond issuance to fund tax reduction,” Inadome said.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito, which lost the lower house majority at last month’s election, have been seeking cooperation with the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), which supports aggressive tax relief and welfare spending.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.87% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.275%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 2.6%.

Japan 10 year government bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 5-year bond yield hits 15-year high amid BOJ rate hike bets

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

Read more stories