AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.59%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.24%)
FCCL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NBP 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 193.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
PPL 151.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.38%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.31%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.78%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.28%)
TOMCL 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
TRG 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,917 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 30,757 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
KSE100 93,461 Increased By 236.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 28,974 Increased By 89.3 (0.31%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mild relief for rupee on slight recovery in Asia before US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 10:14am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to inch up at the open on Wednesday on the back of a mild uptick in its Asian peers before US inflation data that will hold cues on what the Federal Reserve will do at its next meeting.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.38-84.3850 to the US dollar, compared with 84.3925 in the previous session.

The currency dipped to an all-time low of 84.4125 on Tuesday.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US election has spurred a rally in the dollar amid expectations of higher US growth and inflation, and a shallower Federal Reserve rate cut cycle.

The dollar index is perched near its highest level in more than six months.

“The dollar is likely to keep pushing higher for at least the next two months. Prospects of tariffs on China and Europe will keep their currencies weak, the result of which will be felt (by the rupee),” a currency trader at a bank said.

Indian rupee slips to record low

The Reserve Bank of India “will continue to play a big role” in “making sure of an orderly pace” of decline for the rupee, he said.

The RBI has intervened to support the rupee on most days over the last month, to control the decline.

US inflation data Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Mild relief for rupee on slight recovery in Asia before US inflation data

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

Read more stories