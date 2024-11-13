Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Nicholas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, who called on the minister at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and collaboration in trade, commerce and socio-economic sectors, were discussed.

Senator Aurangzeb shared with the French ambassador an update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators during the last 14 months.

He said the management of twin deficits, a stable currency, surging remittances and a steady rise in foreign reserves could provide Pakistan enough room to access the international capital market in coming months for enhanced institutional flows.

The minister stressed that the wide-ranging reforms undertaken in various sectors, particularly in taxation, energy, privatisation and governance, were a work in progress, and geared towards changing the DNA of the economy for an export-led growth and encouraging FDI that generates exportable surplus.

Nicholas Galey appreciated the government’s reform agenda and the macroeconomic stability achieved on various economic fronts. He also appreciated the government’s resolve to stay the course and ensure permanence to macroeconomic stability by meeting the structural benchmarks agreed with the IMF.

