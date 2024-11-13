AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
DGKC 86.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.73%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
MLCF 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.16%)
PAEL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 151.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.35%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TOMCL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.02%)
TREET 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 52.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,915 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 30,757 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
KSE100 93,256 Increased By 31.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 28,895 Increased By 10.1 (0.03%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-13

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

Press Release Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Nicholas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, who called on the minister at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and collaboration in trade, commerce and socio-economic sectors, were discussed.

Senator Aurangzeb shared with the French ambassador an update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators during the last 14 months.

Pakistan, France can further deepen bilateral ties: Aleem

He said the management of twin deficits, a stable currency, surging remittances and a steady rise in foreign reserves could provide Pakistan enough room to access the international capital market in coming months for enhanced institutional flows.

The minister stressed that the wide-ranging reforms undertaken in various sectors, particularly in taxation, energy, privatisation and governance, were a work in progress, and geared towards changing the DNA of the economy for an export-led growth and encouraging FDI that generates exportable surplus.

Nicholas Galey appreciated the government’s reform agenda and the macroeconomic stability achieved on various economic fronts. He also appreciated the government’s resolve to stay the course and ensure permanence to macroeconomic stability by meeting the structural benchmarks agreed with the IMF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy FDI finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan France bilateral cooperation Pakistan and France French envoy Nicholas Galey

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories