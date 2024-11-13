AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.51 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.42%)
PAEL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
PPL 151.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.26%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,368 Increased By 143.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,930 Increased By 45 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Governor for overcoming smog problem on war footing

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: Terming the 'smog' as a big problem, Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has called for taking practical steps to address the current smog situation on war footing basis.

He was talking to a delegation of PPP members of parliament and Mohmand Agency Loya Jirga who met him, here at Governor House today.

The deteriorating smog situation in the province was discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that there is a need to solve the basic problems faced by the people.

Due to smog, business and life have been paralyzed and people are suffering from diseases. In these circumstances, the people cannot be left at the mercy of smog, he said, adding: "The Punjab government is nowhere to be seen at this time. The Punjab government should realize the seriousness of the situation and ensure practical steps to resolve the issue of smog.

The governor said that democracy was vital to the strengthening of institutions to bring stability in the country. He said that the success of coalition government is essential for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that he was determined to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities for the betterment of the province.

On this occasion, the Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation apprised the Punjab Governor of problems faced by them. The delegation told the governor that they are facing difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports. The governor assured the delegation to resolve the problems by talking to the NADRA Chairman and other officials. The PPP delegation was comprised of MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki, former MNA Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, MPA Qazi Ahmed Saeed, Aurangzeb Burki, Azizur Rehman Chan and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Punjab Governor Smog in Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

Governor for overcoming smog problem on war footing

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories