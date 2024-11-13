Governor for overcoming smog problem on war footing

LAHORE: Terming the 'smog' as a big problem, Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has called for taking practical steps to address the current smog situation on war footing basis.

He was talking to a delegation of PPP members of parliament and Mohmand Agency Loya Jirga who met him, here at Governor House today.

The deteriorating smog situation in the province was discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that there is a need to solve the basic problems faced by the people.

Due to smog, business and life have been paralyzed and people are suffering from diseases. In these circumstances, the people cannot be left at the mercy of smog, he said, adding: "The Punjab government is nowhere to be seen at this time. The Punjab government should realize the seriousness of the situation and ensure practical steps to resolve the issue of smog.

The governor said that democracy was vital to the strengthening of institutions to bring stability in the country. He said that the success of coalition government is essential for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that he was determined to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities for the betterment of the province.

On this occasion, the Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation apprised the Punjab Governor of problems faced by them. The delegation told the governor that they are facing difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports. The governor assured the delegation to resolve the problems by talking to the NADRA Chairman and other officials. The PPP delegation was comprised of MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki, former MNA Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, MPA Qazi Ahmed Saeed, Aurangzeb Burki, Azizur Rehman Chan and others.

