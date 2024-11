GAZA CITY: The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,665 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 62 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which also said 103,076 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.