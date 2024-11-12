AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka hires South African consultant coach

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2024 04:45pm
Courtesy: news18.com
Courtesy: news18.com

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Tuesday named former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their Test tour of South Africa.

The ex-Proteas right-handed batter, 48, will work with Sri Lankan players from Wednesday for just over a week, the board said.

McKenzie’s playing career highlights included sharing a 415-run stand with Graeme Smith against Bangladesh in 2008, the highest-ever opening partnership in Test history.

New Zealand hat-trick hero Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

“McKenzie will bring in vital, in-depth insights about the South African conditions to help Sri Lankan players adapt to the challenge,” the board’s chief Ashley de Silva said in a statement.

The two-Test series begins on November 27, with the second match starting on December 5.

South Africa Sri Lanka Cricket board Neil McKenzie

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka hires South African consultant coach

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders released after brief detention

KSE-100 sheds 424 points as investors resort to profit-taking

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Fauji Foundation withdraws intention to acquire shares in Agha Steel Industries

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

Iran, Russia link bank card systems in latest move to overcome sanctions

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Read more stories