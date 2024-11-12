AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -349.1 (-1.12%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,878 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.48%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Banksy forgeries: huge European fake art network uncovered in Italy

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 02:39pm
Modern and contemporary fake artworks including Banksy, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol are displayed following an Italian Carabinieri operation against a large-scale pan-European forgery network, in Pisa, Italy, November 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Modern and contemporary fake artworks including Banksy, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol are displayed following an Italian Carabinieri operation against a large-scale pan-European forgery network, in Pisa, Italy, November 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters

ROME: Italian police have uncovered a large-scale pan-European forgery network making and selling fake artworks attributed to some of the biggest names in modern and contemporary art including Banksy, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol.

Some 38 people were placed under investigation in Italy, Spain, France and Belgium on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, forgery and illegal sale of artworks, the paramilitary Carabinieri art squad and the Pisa prosecutors’ office said in a joint statement on Monday.

The chief prosecutor of Pisa, Teresa Angela Camelio, said experts from the Banksy archive who assisted with the investigation considered Monday’s operation as “the biggest act of protection of Banksy’s work”.

Banksy artwork showing drones on a STOP sign stolen in London

Pest Control, the office that represents the artist, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, it says forgery is common and urges people who want to buy any Banksy pieces to watch out for “expensive fakes”.

Other allegedly forged artists included giants of 19th- and 20th-century art such as Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Henry Moore, Marc Chagall, Francis Bacon, Paul Klee and Piet Mondrian.

Investigators said they had seized more than 2,100 fake pieces, with a potential market value of about 200 million euros ($215 million) and discovered six forgery workshops including two in Tuscany, one in Venice and the rest elsewhere in Europe.

The Vatican - along with Microsoft - has launched a digital replica of St Peter’s Basilica and two artificial intelligence-enabled exhibitions.

New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London

They said their probe started in 2023 when they seized about 200 fake pieces from the collection of a businessman in Pisa including a copy of a drawing by Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.

That led them to forgeries sold by auction houses across Italy, and to connect them to a known group believed to specialise in forgeries of Banksy and Warhol.

To boost their credentials, the unnamed suspects organised two Banksy exhibitions with a published catalogue in prestigious locations in Mestre near Venice and Cortona in Tuscany, investigators said.

Picasso Banksy

Comments

200 characters

Banksy forgeries: huge European fake art network uncovered in Italy

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps as investors ‘resort to profit-taking’

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Saudi National Bank terminates plan to divest stake in Samba Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs7,000 in Pakistan

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil drifts amid China stimulus concerns, oversupply worries

Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Read more stories