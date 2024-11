Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-biggest carmaker by market share, reported a 16.5% decline in quarterly profit due to lower domestic sales and exports, its first earnings report since listing showed on Tuesday.

The ‘Creta’ SUV manufacturer said its standalone profit dropped to 13.38 billion rupees ($158.6 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 16.02 billion rupees in the year earlier period.