AGL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.43%)
DGKC 87.66 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.61%)
FCCL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
FFBL 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.83%)
PAEL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
PPL 152.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.88%)
PRL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
UNITY 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,949 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 30,979 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.38%)
KSE100 93,483 Decreased By -164.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,949 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.24%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-12

Bitcoin hits record high over $82,000

Reuters Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 08:05am

LONDON: Bitcoin soared to a record high above $82,000 on Monday on expectations that cryptocurrencies will boom in a favourable regulatory environment following the election of Donald Trump as US president and of pro-crypto candidates to Congress.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency , has now more than doubled from the year’s low of $38,505 and was last at $82,236, having earlier touched a record high of $82,527.

Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.

“Bitcoin’s Trump-pump is alive and well... with Republicans on the cusp of taking the house to confirm a red wave in Congress, it seems the crypto crowd are betting on digital-currency deregulation,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, referring to Republican control of both houses.

Donald Trump bitcoin Cryptocurrency crypto 2024 US election

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin hits record high over $82,000

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories