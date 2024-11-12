AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

‘Smog, water scarcity rapidly becoming critical challenges’

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed grave concerns over the escalating threats posed by the smog and water scarcity in Pakistan saying that these issues are rapidly becoming critical challenges to the nation’s future.

Drawing attention to the devastating smog crisis, currently engulfing Lahore, Mian Abuzar Shad made a stark comparison with the 1952 London fog disaster, which brought the city to a standstill for five days, resulting in thousands of deaths.

“Instead of sitting idly, they made plans for the future and passed the Clean Air Act, which included measures such as banning the use of coal, relocating industries outside the city and protecting trees. As a result of these actions, London was able to rid itself of smog by 1960,” the LCCI president added.

Mian Abuzar said that, like London at the time, Lahore is facing a similarly dire situation that requires swift and decisive intervention. The primary causes of the smog, he explained, include the burning of rice stubble in neighboring Indian Punjab, emissions from factories, vehicle exhaust fumes and power plants, all of which are significantly contributing to the toxic pollution levels in the air.

In response, Mian Abuzar Shad called for the immediate formation of a “Clean Punjab Commission” tasked with analyzing the smog problem and devising an actionable strategy to address it. He stressed that traffic is the largest contributor to smog, accounting for 83% of air pollution in Lahore.

He proposed a range of solutions to combat this issue, such as improving and expanding the public transportation system to encourage people to shift from private vehicles to more sustainable options.

Furthermore, he recommended relocating goods transport operations from the city center to less congested areas such as the vegetable market or beyond the Lahore Ring Road, which would help reduce traffic-related pollution. To streamline and regulate the sector, he also proposed the issuance of Goods Forwarding Agent (GFA) licences to transporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan smog LCCI water scarcity

