AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.21%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
DGKC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.61%)
HUMNL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
NBP 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.61%)
OGDC 196.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.7%)
PAEL 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
PPL 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.17%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 76.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.91%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
TRG 53.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.24%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,968 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 31,016 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.26%)
KSE100 93,510 Decreased By -138.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 28,989 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.1%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-12

Inter-corporate circular debt: SECP defers applicability of ECL Method of IFRS-9

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has temporarily deferred the applicability of Expected Credit Losses (ECL) Method of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS)-9, financial instruments for companies holding financial assets, due directly or ultimately due in respect of inter-corporate circular debt, till December 31, 2025.

This temporary deferment/extension has been allowed considering the development of comprehensive guideline on the matter by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan which will assist companies in applying the requirements of the ECL Method on circular debt situation which is specific to Pakistan and will pave the way for ensuring complete compliance with IFRS-9. The guideline is expected to be issued by December 31, 2024.

According to S.R.O. 1784(I)/2024 issued by the SECP on Monday, the SECP, in exercise of powers conferred by section 510 read with sub-section (3) of section 225 of the Companies Act, 2017, in partial modification of its previous S.R.O. 67 (I)/2023, dated January 20, 2023, has notified that, in respect of companies holding financial assets, due or ultimately due from the Government of Pakistan in respect of circular debt, the requirements contained in “IFRS-9 (Financial Instruments) with respect to application of Expected Credit Losses Method” shall not be applicable on such financial assets for the financial years ending on or before December 31, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Companies IFRS 9 Expected Credit Losses Inter corporate circular debt

Comments

200 characters

Inter-corporate circular debt: SECP defers applicability of ECL Method of IFRS-9

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories