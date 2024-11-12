AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 42.14 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.56%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
FFBL 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
HUMNL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
NBP 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 196.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.58%)
PAEL 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PPL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.4%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PTC 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.12%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,959 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 30,951 Decreased By -146.8 (-0.47%)
KSE100 93,475 Decreased By -173 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,969 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.17%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

PM leaves for Baku today

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Baku, Azerbaijan on 12-13 November 2024 to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior officials. The prime minister will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on 13 November 2024.

He will also attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit, and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

At the COP29, Pakistan will call for balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation. It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals.

Pakistan will also underscore the historical responsibility and the principle of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR) and call on developed nations to undertake deeper emission cuts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Baku COP29

Comments

200 characters

PM leaves for Baku today

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories