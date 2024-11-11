AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

Various cities of Punjab: Air pollution increases to alarming level

APP Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

LAHORE: Life in provincial metropolis on Sunday remained severely impacted and air pollution increased to an alarming level in various cities of Punjab.

Despite government’s intensified efforts, the provincial capital on Sunday again ranked first in the world in terms of air pollution. The average smog rate in the life in provincial metropolis city in terms of AQIs reached 753.

The air quality index of DHA Phase-VIII in different areas of Lahore was recorded at 1391, the air quality index of the American Consulate was noted 860, while the air quality index of The Mall road area was recorded as 806, while the AQI of Askari-X area reached 725.

Apart from this, Multan’s AQI was recorded at 527, Islamabad at 226 and Rawalpindi’s air quality index at 248.

Due to the toxic particles in the atmosphere, the citizens are facing many diseases including breathing.

It should be noted that due to the increasing in smog, public entry to all parks, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums in Lahore has already been banned until November 17, while hotels and markets are allowed to open until 8 am.

It may be mentioned here that in line with instructions from the Punjab government, the Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens have been closed for tourists due to increasing smog in the provincial capital. Moreover the Tomb of Jahangir, the Tomb of Nur Jahan, and the Shahi Hammam at Delhi Gate will also be closed until November 17.

Meanwhile talking to APP Environmental Protection (EPA) Director General (DG) Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the Punjab government is striving for adoption of a holistic approach to address the issue of air pollution and smog across the province and to avoid the situation this year, it has intensified working on an anti-smog plan strategically.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to combat smog focusing on agriculture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors. To a query he said to reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accelerated its actions, as the severity of smog has made life haram for the citizens from October to February for many years.

