Two suspects ‘involved’ in murder of elderly man arrested

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested two suspects involved in the brutal murder of an elderly man in the outskirts of the federal capital and dismantled an interprovincial gang responsible for a daylight dacoity at a mobile shop during the last week.

In a press conference on Sunday, Senior Superinten-dent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib confirmed the arrest of Aman Ullah and Riasat Abbasi, who are accused of killing an elderly man - a beggar - in Bhara Kahu. The elderly victim was found with his throat slit on November 3, 2024 in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station, he said.

He said that the old man was beggar and living alone in Bhara Khau. SSP Shahzaib explained that the crime sent shockwaves through the local community. “After discovering the money with the elderly man, the accused planned to loot him.”

The SSP the accused cut the throat of the old man with a sharp edged weapon. He added that the police had formed several investigative teams to track down the perpetrators, using modern technology to help solve the case. Following an intensive investigation, the police successfully identified and arrested the suspects. An FIR (No 597) was registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station.

In a separate case, the police also apprehended a gang involved in a brazen robbery at a mobile shop. Four armed suspects entered the shop, held the staff and shopkeeper at gunpoint, and looted a large sum of cash along with several mobile phones in the limits of Secretariat police station, he said.

The gang managed to flee the scene, but after a detailed investigation by an experienced team, the police were able to track down and arrest the suspects, he said.

SSP Shahzaib identified the gang as the “Kalashinkow Gang,” a group known for committing various crimes across the province of Punjab. The suspects arrested in connection with the robbery include Faisal, Shabeer Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Faraz. During the operation, the police recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, two motorcycles, and a sum of cash from the suspects’ possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024