AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

Two suspects ‘involved’ in murder of elderly man arrested

Fazal Sher Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested two suspects involved in the brutal murder of an elderly man in the outskirts of the federal capital and dismantled an interprovincial gang responsible for a daylight dacoity at a mobile shop during the last week.

In a press conference on Sunday, Senior Superinten-dent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib confirmed the arrest of Aman Ullah and Riasat Abbasi, who are accused of killing an elderly man - a beggar - in Bhara Kahu. The elderly victim was found with his throat slit on November 3, 2024 in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station, he said.

He said that the old man was beggar and living alone in Bhara Khau. SSP Shahzaib explained that the crime sent shockwaves through the local community. “After discovering the money with the elderly man, the accused planned to loot him.”

The SSP the accused cut the throat of the old man with a sharp edged weapon. He added that the police had formed several investigative teams to track down the perpetrators, using modern technology to help solve the case. Following an intensive investigation, the police successfully identified and arrested the suspects. An FIR (No 597) was registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station.

In a separate case, the police also apprehended a gang involved in a brazen robbery at a mobile shop. Four armed suspects entered the shop, held the staff and shopkeeper at gunpoint, and looted a large sum of cash along with several mobile phones in the limits of Secretariat police station, he said.

The gang managed to flee the scene, but after a detailed investigation by an experienced team, the police were able to track down and arrest the suspects, he said.

SSP Shahzaib identified the gang as the “Kalashinkow Gang,” a group known for committing various crimes across the province of Punjab. The suspects arrested in connection with the robbery include Faisal, Shabeer Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Faraz. During the operation, the police recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, two motorcycles, and a sum of cash from the suspects’ possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad police crime suspects arrested

Comments

200 characters

Two suspects ‘involved’ in murder of elderly man arrested

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories