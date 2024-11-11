Dar praises OIC, AL for support to Palestinian cause

RIYADH: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday called for a comprehensive review of Israel’s United Nations membership over horrific atrocities in Gaza.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers for Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Sunday, he condemned Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity against the people of Palestine, and called for its accountability.

Ishaq Dar expressed alarm at Israeli adventurism in the Middle East that is endangering peace and security in the region. He commended the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL)for their unwavering dedication to the Palestinian cause.

“Israel’s ongoing aggression has jeopardised peace in the Middle East. War crimes are escalating, and the international community, particularly the United Nations, must take urgent action,” Dar stated.

He emphasised the need for an arms embargo on Israel, urging the UN to take decisive measures to prevent further escalation.

Dar underscored Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, commending the Arab League and OIC for their efforts toward peace in the region. “The Arab League and the OIC have made commendable efforts to highlight and address the crisis facing Palestine,” he remarked.

During his address, Dar also advocated for a coordinated approach by Arab and Islamic nations. He proposed the appointment of a joint envoy to facilitate the implementation of resolutions passed at recent Arab-Islamic summits.

He suggested that the envoy would help ensure consistent progress on diplomatic fronts, with a focus on establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister praised Saudi Arabia for hosting the inaugural Global Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution. “The formation of this coalition is a meaningful step towards Palestinian independence, ensuring a two-state solution within a defined timeframe,” he noted.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s humanitarian contributions to Palestine, mentioning that Pakistan has sent twelve shipments of aid to Gaza since last year and continues to support Palestinian students with scholarships to Pakistani institutions. “We urge the international community to participate actively in resolving this humanitarian crisis,” Dar added.

The OIC gathering comes a day before the second Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled for November 11, which is expected to address the escalating crises in Gaza and the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, the host nation, has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts through both the OIC and the Arab League, supporting initiatives aimed at ending Israeli occupation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend the summit, where he is expected to reinforce Pakistan’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.