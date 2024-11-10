AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-10

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The income of bank to be taxed on the basis of gross advances to deposit ratio has been challenged before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the basis that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has no authority to issue directions to regulate the banking business which is sole discretion/authority of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to an order issued by the IHC, till the next date of hearing no coercive action will be taken against the bank on the basis of any calculation made by the tax department by applying rule 6C(6A) of the 7th Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance to its income.

The IHC has also issued notices to the FBR/Attorney General for Pakistan to file report and para-wise comments within a period of two weeks.

The petitioner bank has impugned Rule 6C(6A) of the 7th Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

The counsel for the petitioner (bank) stated that the tax department is seeking to tax the income derived by the petitioner, which is a banking company, from investments made in federal government securities by prescribing the tax rate on the basis of gross advances to deposit ratio.

In doing so, the respondents (FBR/tax department) are seeking to regulate the banking business of the petitioner, which falls beyond the scope of a Money Bill and is consequently ultra vires Article 73 of the Constitution.

He further states that the manner in which the charge has been imposed is retroactive, as investments made in Federal Government Securities did not mature during the financial year and the tax chargeable in relation to such investments could not have been enhanced and made applicable retrospectively.

He also states that the impugned rule is in conflict with Section 46B(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956, as the said statute vests in the State Bank the authority to issue directions to banks regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and prohibits other public authorities from issuing directions, which are in conflict with the policies declared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The petitioner undertakes banking business pursuant to the prudential regulations issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and no other authority is vested with jurisdiction to issue directions to regulate the banking business of the petitioner, which is what has been done through the impugned rule, petitioner added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court SBP FBR banking business

Comments

200 characters

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Read more stories