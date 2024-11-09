AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: diplomatic source

  • Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce with hostage and prisoner releases
AFP Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 09:44pm

DUBAI: Qatar has withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office “no longer serves its purpose”, a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce with a hostage and prisoner releases.

“The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose,” the source said.

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,552

The informed source said Qatar had already “notified both sides, Israel and Hamas as well as the US administration” of its decision.

“The Qataris conveyed to the US administration that they would be ready to re-engage in mediation when both sides… demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table”, the source added.

Qatar, which is home to a major US military base, has hosted Hamas’s political leadership since 2012 with Washington’s blessing.

During the talks after Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel last year, both Qatari and US officials indicated that the group would remain in Doha as long as its presence offered a viable channel of communication.

Qatar said in April that it was reassessing its role as a mediator in the conflict as it was facing criticism, notably from Israeli and US politicians.

At that time, the Qataris gave a similar message over the status of the Hamas office, prompting Hamas officials to leave for Turkiye, the diplomatic source said.

But they returned after two weeks at the request of the United States and Israel, as negotiations were “ineffective” while they were in Turkiye, the source said.

Apart from a one-week pause in the fighting late last year, during which scores of Hamas-held hostages were released, successive rounds of negotiations have failed to halt the war.

To break the deadlock near the end of US President Joe Biden’s term and in the run-up to this week’s US elections, Washington and Doha last month announced fresh in-person talks to explore new options.

But the latest initiative produced no breakthrough.

The diplomatic source said Qatar had “concluded that there is insufficient willingness from either side, with the mediation efforts becoming more about politics and elections rather than a serious attempt to secure peace”.

Qatar “advised the US administration and both parties that it would not accept being subjected to political exploitation aimed at gaining political leverage at Qatar’s expense while misleading public perception”, the source added.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Hamas attack Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war ceasefire in Gaza Gaza truce Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: diplomatic source

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

Power minister says National Transmission and Despatch Company to be restructured

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz expresses resolve to provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry

Russia sees no grounds for strategic or arms control talks with US

Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

Read more stories