Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,552

GAZA STRIP: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has risen to 43,552 martyrs, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said.

Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

The toll includes 44 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,765 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli aggression began.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes killed at least 14 Palestinians overnight, including women and children.

An air strike hit tents housing displaced Palestinians in the southern area of Khan Yunis, killing at least nine people, including children and women, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also confirmed the toll, saying 11 others were wounded in the strike and were taken to Nasser Hospital.

A second air strike killed five people, including children, and injured about 22 when “Israeli warplanes hit Fahad Al-Sabah school”, which had been turned into a shelter for “thousands of displaced people” in the Al-Tuffah district of Gaza City, Bassal said.

The dead and injured were taken to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, he added.

In recent months, the military has struck several schools-turned-shelters where Israel has said Hamas is operating.