Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes killed at least 14 Palestinians overnight, including women and children, while the Israeli military said it had eliminated dozens of fighters in the territory’s north.

An air strike hit tents housing displaced Palestinians in the southern area of Khan Yunis, killing at least nine people, including children and women, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also confirmed the toll, saying 11 others were wounded in the strike and were taken to Nasser Hospital.

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

A second air strike killed five people, including children, and injured about 22 when “Israeli warplanes hit Fahad Al-Sabah school”, which had been turned into a shelter for “thousands of displaced people” in the Al-Tuffah district of Gaza City, Bassal said.

The dead and injured were taken to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, he added.

In recent months, the military has struck several schools-turned-shelters where Israel has said Hamas is operating.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its troops killed “dozens of fighters” in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, where it has been conducting a sweeping air and ground operation for more than a month to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Israeli forces also killed several fighters in the area of Rafah in the territory’s south, the military added.

35 Palestinians killed in Gaza, Israel issues new evacuation orders

The military is currently engaged in a two-front war, with troops fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

“Over the past day, the IAF (air force) struck over 50 targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

“Among the targets struck were military structures, weapons storage facilities and launchers,” it added.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 43,508 people, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers to be reliable.