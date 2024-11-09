AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia sees no grounds for strategic or arms control talks with US

Reuters Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 04:13pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry sees no grounds for talking about resuming dialogue on strategic stability and arms control with the United States at the moment, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

According to Interfax, Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington “are exchanging signals on Ukraine” through closed channels at the military and political levels.

He also said that Russia was ready to listen to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on resolving the crisis in Ukraine, adding that there could be no simple solution.

“We are extremely thorough, responsible and attentive to any ideas that are proposed by countries in this area,” Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying.

North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, NATO chief says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Trump on winning the U.S. election, praised him for showing courage when a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with Trump. He said comments that Trump had made about trying to end the war were worthy of attention.

Trump told NBC he had not talked to Putin since his election victory but “I think we’ll speak”.

Ryabkov said the threat of severing diplomatic relations with the United States remained if Russia’s frozen assets were seized or Washington escalated tensions over Ukraine.

Ryabkov also commented on Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine, saying it would make it possible “to turn to the nuclear option” if there was an acute crisis in relations with the West and the situation in Ukraine, Interfax reported.

“This process will be finalised. The president of the Russian Federation as supreme commander-in-chief will undoubtedly make decisions that will mean the improvement of the conceptual foundations of our activities in this sphere,” Ryabkov told Interfax.

Putin warned the West in September that under proposed changes to the doctrine Russia could use nuclear arms if it was struck with conventional missiles and would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.

Russia Ukraine Sergei Ryabkov Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia’s frozen assets

Comments

200 characters

Russia sees no grounds for strategic or arms control talks with US

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,552

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Read more stories