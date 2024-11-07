AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
AIRLINK 129.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.87%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.02%)
FCCL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.2%)
FFBL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.65%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.33%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.82%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.92%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
OGDC 182.80 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.14%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.14%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,842 Increased By 47.4 (0.48%)
BR30 30,036 Increased By 389.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 92,520 Increased By 499.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,786 Increased By 121.7 (0.42%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, NATO chief says

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 03:17pm

BUDAPEST: The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the United States, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

“Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of NATO but also to the US,” Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.

NATO’s Mark Rutte congratulates Trump on US election

“I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively.”

Mark Rutte North Korea US security North Korean troops North Korea Russia ties

Comments

200 characters

North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, NATO chief says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

PM Shehbaz to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Nov 11

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as international market reacts to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes

Govt announces public holiday on Iqbal Day

Ghani Chemical Industries launches ‘Pakistan’s largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil slips as investors digest US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

Read more stories