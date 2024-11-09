AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills one, injures 13, governor says

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 02:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Russian drones attacked Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing one person and injuring 13 others, including two boys, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Saturday.

Several residential apartment buildings, private houses, commercial buildings and dozens of private cars were damaged in what was the second day in a row of Russian drone attacks on the city, Kiper said.

“At night the enemy again attacked Odesa and the nearby region with attack drones. One person died and 13 were wounded. Among the injured there were two children,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Prosecutors said the children were boys aged four and 16.

Ukraine trying to repel 2nd Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight, mayor says

Russia launched 51 drones, focusing its attack on Odesa and the nearby region in the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that Ukrainian air defence units and mobile drone hunter groups shot down 32 Russian drones.

It also said that 18 drones were “lost”, most likely meaning they had been thwarted electronically.

Russian drones also triggered a large fire in one of Odesa’s districts, public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting residents.

Other media outlets in the city posted video footage showing cars and buildings ablaze and thick smoke billowing skyward.

As the war against Russia nears its 1,000-day mark, Moscow’s forces have intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, sending swarms of drones almost every night.

Russia says it destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight

Ukraine’s military said that Russia launched more than 2,000 attack drones at civilian and military targets in October.

Moscow says it does not target civilians. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine had verified 11,743 civilian deaths in conflict-related violence from Russia’s full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022 to the end of August this year. The Ukrainian government says the toll is likely to be much higher due to difficulties accessing parts of the country.

Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Odesa region Russian drone attack Russian air attack

Comments

200 characters

Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills one, injures 13, governor says

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,552

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

Russia sees no grounds for strategic or arms control talks with US

Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Read more stories