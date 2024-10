Russia’s air defence units destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight over several western Russian regions, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

Seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Rostov region, five over the Kursk region, four over the Smolensk region and the rest over the Oryol, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.