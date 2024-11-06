AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
BOP 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
DFML 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
FCCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
FFBL 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
HUBC 108.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.5%)
NBP 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
OGDC 180.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.31%)
PAEL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
PRL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
SEARL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.9%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.95%)
TREET 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.25%)
TRG 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.87%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,858 Increased By 52.3 (0.53%)
BR30 29,745 Increased By 66.9 (0.23%)
KSE100 92,803 Increased By 498.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,949 Increased By 108.6 (0.38%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-06

35 Palestinians killed in Gaza, Israel issues new evacuation orders

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:19am

CAIRO: Israeli forces issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and carried out military strikes which Palestinian medics and media said had killed at least 35 people since Monday night.

An airstrike late on Monday damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, killing at least 20 people, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said. Ten were killed in central areas of the Palestinian enclave - six in separate airstrikes on Gaza City and the town of Deir Al-Balah, and four in the town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics and health officials said.

At least five others were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia north of Gaza City, medics said later on Tuesday. The Israeli military said, without giving details, that its forces had “eliminated terrorists” in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area. Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where “terrorist infrastructure sites” had been eliminated, it said.

Later on Tuesday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets over Beit Lahiya ordering residents who have not yet left their homes and shelters housing displaced families to quit the town completely.

Israel Palestine Gaza Palestinians Israeli forces

Comments

200 characters

35 Palestinians killed in Gaza, Israel issues new evacuation orders

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories