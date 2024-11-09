North Korea launches GPS interference, South Korea’s military says

SEOUL: North Korea staged GPS interference on Friday and Saturday, affecting the operations of ships and private aircraft, South Korea’s military said on Saturday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) advised ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea area to be cautious of North Korea’s GPS signal jamming.

The JCS urged North Korea to immediately halt the latest provocation and warned it will be held accountable for its actions.

GPS stands for Global Positioning System, a network of satellites and receivers used for navigation.

South Korea holds missile drill after North Korea launches

Tensions between the Koreas have rekindled since the North began flying balloons carrying trash into the South in late May, prompting the South to restart loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts.

Aviation experts said North Korea’s trash balloon campaign, missile launches and the emergence of GPS “spoofing”

have increased risks in South Korean airspace, complicating airline operations as tensions rise between the rival nations.

Disruption caused by the balloon campaign is being exacerbated by increased signs of interference to the GPS. Between May 29 and June 2 about 500 planes and hundreds of ships experienced GPS problems, South Korea’s government said. It complained to the U.N. aviation body ICAO, which warned North Korea to stop.