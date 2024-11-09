AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea launches GPS interference, South Korea’s military says

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 11:01am

SEOUL: North Korea staged GPS interference on Friday and Saturday, affecting the operations of ships and private aircraft, South Korea’s military said on Saturday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) advised ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea area to be cautious of North Korea’s GPS signal jamming.

The JCS urged North Korea to immediately halt the latest provocation and warned it will be held accountable for its actions.

GPS stands for Global Positioning System, a network of satellites and receivers used for navigation.

South Korea holds missile drill after North Korea launches

Tensions between the Koreas have rekindled since the North began flying balloons carrying trash into the South in late May, prompting the South to restart loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts.

Aviation experts said North Korea’s trash balloon campaign, missile launches and the emergence of GPS “spoofing”

have increased risks in South Korean airspace, complicating airline operations as tensions rise between the rival nations.

Disruption caused by the balloon campaign is being exacerbated by increased signs of interference to the GPS. Between May 29 and June 2 about 500 planes and hundreds of ships experienced GPS problems, South Korea’s government said. It complained to the U.N. aviation body ICAO, which warned North Korea to stop.

south korea North Korea GPS interference

Comments

200 characters

North Korea launches GPS interference, South Korea’s military says

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Read more stories